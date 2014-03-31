WELLINGTON, March 31 Auckland Blues coach John Kirwan appears to be suffering a good news-bad news season with Tom Donnelly's calf strain reducing his choices to just two fit locks for their Super Rugby clash against the ACT Brumbies on Friday.

Donnelly was not used off the bench by Kirwan in their 30-12 victory over the Otago Highlanders last Saturday, the former All Blacks lock having suffered the injury while warming up before the game.

Culum Retallick was ruled out for the season earlier while Patrick Tuipulotu has a knee injury, leaving Kirwan with just Liaki Moli and Hayden Triggs as specialist locks in his squad.

The Blues said that rangy loose forward Steven Luatua is likely to fill in against the Brumbies in Canberra if needed.

Luatua, however, has been in superb form at blindside flanker and number eight over the last two weeks with the return of 2011 World Cup winner Jerome Kaino into the matchday squads.

After two seasons in Japan, 48-test Kaino is determined to break back into the All Blacks and his presence has also inspired a lift in Luatua's workrate.

The Blues hope their strong win over the Highlanders might turn around their season after a series of performances that have left pundits and fans scratching their heads as to how such a talent-rich team could be so inconsistent.

"This is the start," Kirwan told reporters after their victory on Saturday. "We can't get carried away with it. It was an important win for us but we've got to keep working hard.

"I think there's been a little bit of an attitude change within the camp and everyone is working hard.

"When you're seeing guys get off the ground and working hard in defence you know you're heading in the right direction."

Kirwan's team had to deal with the loss of scrumhalf Piri Weepu for at least a month after tests last week showed a heart condition had likely caused a minor stroke on March 1.

Weepu watched the game from the stands with injured All Blacks team mate Keven Mealamu, who is expected to return to light training this week after yet another calf injury.

Mealamu has been blighted with calf strains over the last two years and with the new scrummaging rules creating intense pressure on the front rowers' calf muscles, the Blues are reluctant to rush his recovery.

The 35-year-old returned home early from South Africa this month and had initially hoped to be back for their clash against the Cheetahs last week but is now aiming to be back by the April 18 match against the Wellington Hurricanes.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)