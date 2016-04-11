AUCKLAND, April 11 Scrumhalf Augustine Pulu will move to the Auckland Blues from Super Rugby rivals Waikato Chiefs for the 2017 season in the hopes of re-establishing his All Blacks credentials.

Pulu, who played two tests for the All Blacks in 2014, spent four seasons with the Chiefs and won the Super Rugby title in 2012 and 2013 but will return to his hometown to link up with former provincial coach Tana Umaga at the Blues.

"Obviously I've had a lot to do with Augustine and I am impressed with his ability on the field and his demeanour off it, both as a player and a leader," Umaga said in a statement on Monday.

"He will bring a different approach and style to the halfback game which will provide us with more options in how we play."

Pulu's chances of getting game time at the Chiefs next season have diminished with the Hamilton-based side recently re-signing All Blacks scrumhalf Tawera Kerr-Barlow to a two-year contract, while the promising Brad Weber is also on their books.

The 24-year-old Weber appeared as a substitute for the world champions in the 25-16 victory over Samoa in Apia last year and has impressed with his speed and quick passing for an attacking Chiefs side that are top of the Super Rugby standings.

Pulu has not played since breaking his arm in the Sydney sevens tournament in February. The 26-year-old had made himself available for New Zealand's sevens squad in a bid to play at the Rio Olympics in August.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Peter Rutherford)