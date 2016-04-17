April 17 The Auckland Blues suffered a big blow to their hopes of Super Rugby success with centre Rene Ranger ruled out for the rest of the season due to a serious knee injury, local media reported on Sunday.

The former All Black fell awkwardly in a tackle and hobbled from the field in the first half of the Blues' 23-18 home win over the Sharks on Friday.

Scans showed the 29-year-old had suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear, local media said, citing the club.

Ranger had returned early from a playing stint in France to join the Blues this season with a mind to re-booting his international career.

He had only just begun to find his feet after being hampered with a neck injury.

The Blues have won three, lost three and drawn once to sit seventh in the Australasian conference at the mid-point of the season. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston)