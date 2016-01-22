Jan 22 Canterbury Crusaders head coach Todd Blackadder has called the proposed changes to the Super Rugby bonus point system "bizarre" and queried the lack of consultation with clubs on the matter.

Tournament organisers SANZAR are expected to imminently announce that the bonus point awarded to teams who score more than four tries in a game will be scrapped and replaced by one for teams that score three tries more than their opponents.

The mooted change, widely reported by media in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, is a copy of the system used in the French Top 14 league and aimed at keeping lopsided games alive for longer periods.

Blackadder, though, was hardly enthused by the move.

"It is a little bit bizarre," he was quoted as saying by Stuff.co.nz website on Friday.

"It just means we have to score three tries more than anyone else. It will be really interesting when it comes to decisions (on the field)."

Blackadder, a former All Black captain who has coached the seven-times Super Rugby champion Crusaders since 2009, said he had not been consulted on the changes ahead of the new season which starts on Feb. 26.

"Honestly, no. We just got flicked an email," the 44-year-old said.

"There hasn't really been a lot of consulting, to be honest, which is disappointing. But it is what it is. Like anything we will ask our players to adapt and get on with it."