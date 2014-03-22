March 22 ACT Brumbies winger Robbie Coleman scored two tries, one after the Stormers had failed to control a speculative kick, to record a 25-15 victory over the South African side in their Super Rugby clash in Canberra on Saturday.

The victory moved the Brumbies to the top of the Australian conference on 17 points, one ahead of the New South Wales Waratahs who beat the Melbourne Rebels 32-8 on Friday.

Coleman scored one well-worked try in the first half, then chased a kick by captain Ben Mowen which the Stormers' defenders had left in hope it would either go out or over the goal line before the left winger pounced on the ball for a lucky try.

The Brumbies pack then scored a penalty try from an attacking scrum in the final minute to seal the victory. Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White, who missed three shots at goal in the second half, slotted two conversions and two penalties.

Stormers number eight Duane Vermeulen crashed over for a first half try before replacement Juan de Jongh grabbed another with five minutes remaining while flyhalf Peter Grant added a conversion and penalty. (Writing by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)