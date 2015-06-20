June 20 Utility back Matt Toomua has passed late fitness tests and will start at inside centre for his the ACT Brumbies in their Super Rugby playoff against the Stormers later on Saturday.

Toomua, who came off the bench for 28 minutes in their final regular season game, had initially been named on the bench as he works his way back from two separate ankle injuries.

"Matty's got through the week really well," Brumbies head coach Stephen Larkham said in a statement. "He trained really well on Wednesday, did both sessions and pulled up well.

"We got him out here for the captain's run and he's looking really good, so were going to start him."

Robbie Coleman will drop to the bench for the clash in Cape Town, while utility back Nigel Ah Wong retains his place in the 23-man matchday team with James Dargaville dropping out after Larkham had initially named an expanded 25-man squad.

The Brumbies, who had to travel to South Africa after losing 37-24 to the Canterbury Crusaders last week and finished in the sixth and final playoffs spot, will also have flanker David Pocock for the game after he suffered concussion symptoms last week.

The Canberra-based side have not won in Cape Town since 2010 and were beaten 25-24 there by the Stormers in May, with Larkham asking his Wallabies-laden side to lift to test-match intensity.

"That's what's required to beat the Stormers," Larkham said.

"They've got a very big forward pack so the biggest lesson for us is understanding that physicality will be a massive part of this game."

Brumbies team: 15-Jesse Mogg, 14-Henry Speight, 13-Tevita Kuridrani, 12-Matt Toomua, 11-Joe Tomane, 10-Christian Lealiifano, 9-Nic White, 8-Ita Vaea, 7-David Pocock, 6-Scott Fardy, 5-Bleke Enever, 4-Rory Arnold, 3-Ben Alexander, 2-Stephen Moore, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Josh Mann-Rea, 17-Allan Alaalatoa, 18-Ruan Smith, 19-Jordan Smiler, 20-Jarrad Butler, 21-Michael Dowsett, 22-Nigel Ah Wong, 23-Robbie Coleman (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Ian Ransom)