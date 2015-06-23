MELBOURNE, June 23 The ACT Brumbies head into their Super Rugby semi-final against Wellington Hurricanes a stronger outfit than the team that just missed out on the trophy in 2013, captain Stephen Moore has said.

The Brumbies will have to beat the Hurricanes away on Saturday to reach their second title-decider in three years after an exhausting trip from South Africa, where they stunned the Stormers in Cape Town.

The 2013 side also won a long-haul playoff in South Africa en route to the final but were overhauled by the Waikato Chiefs after another flight to New Zealand.

Moore said the Canberra-based Brumbies had become used to the travel and learned more about managing their workloads as well as how to get the best out of the entire matchday squad.

"I think two years ago (fatigue) was certainly a factor for us," the 32-year-old Wallabies hooker told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.

"I guess this time round I feel like our squad is probably a little bit stronger and more experienced.

"Those 16 to 23, when they get that opportunity at the back end to come on, they can make a difference.

"If I look back to that final in 2013, the Chiefs guys that came off the bench turned the game for them.

"That tells you, you need all 23 players to go the journey and we'll need that on Saturday."

The semi-final will be the first clash between the teams this season and the Hurricanes should be much fresher after enjoying a week off for finishing top of the table at the end of the regular season.

The Brumbies, semi-finalists in the last two seasons, can at least boast more playoff experience than the Hurricanes, who have reached their first post-season in six years.

"There's no doubt that type of thing helps," Moore said.

"There's guys in our team now that have played half a dozen finals matches and the pressure associated with that.

"You certainly do get accustomed to that type of pressure and that environment.

"I'd like to think that after a while now those guys are used to it. There's no doubt that's a positive for us and we've got to make sure again this weekend, when that pressure comes on that we stand up."

The New South Wales Waratahs host the Otago Highlanders in the other semi-final in Sydney later on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom, editing by Nick Mulvenney)