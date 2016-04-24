April 24 Canterbury Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor scored two tries as the seven-time champions played at a fast pace and pounced on any scoring opportunities to beat the ACT Brumbies 40-14 in their Super Rugby match in Canberra on Sunday.

The Crusaders have now won seven successive games and kept pace with the Waikato Chiefs in the New Zealand conference of the Australasian group.

The Chiefs lead the table on 33 points, while the Crusaders are now on 32 points with the Wellington Hurricanes on 26.

The Brumbies, who got tries from wingers Robbie Coleman and Joe Tomane, remain one point behind the surprising Melbourne Rebels who are on 22.

The Crusaders simply outclassed the Brumbies with their skill execution at pace on a different level, while they were clinical in the basics and set piece, though they did lose two lineout throws.

Openside flanker Matt Todd also upset the Brumbies attack at the breakdown, where he did not have to face David Pocock, who was serving the final week of a three-game suspension for a dangerous tackle.

Massive Crusaders winger Nemani Nadolo was again the focal point for the visitors, with the relatively inexperienced centre pairing of David Havili and Keiron Fonotia making several line breaks.

Nadolo scored one try and also provided the final pass while surrounded by four defenders for Israel Dagg's as the visitors dominated up front to give their backs room to attack from deep.

Winger Jone Macilai also scored for the Crusaders after Todd had stolen the ball in a tackle, while replacement flyhalf Marty McKenzie scored his side's sixth after an impressive break by Macilai.

Flyhalf Richie Mo'unga, who has suffered goal-kicking issues this season, slotted four conversions, while McKenzie converted his own try.

The Brumbies, who started the season with an impressive 52-10 hammering of the Hurricanes, have been thrashed in their last two games against New Zealand opposition, having lost 48-23 to the Chiefs three weeks ago, also at home. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)