March 6 ACT Brumbies spoiled a try-scoring return to Super Rugby for Wallabies winger Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins with a 27-15 bonus point victory over Western Force at Canberra Stadium on Friday.

The Brumbies ran in three tries in the first half through Rory Arnold, Joe Tomane and Ben Alexander and Nic White grabbed the fourth after the break but it was strong defence as much as attack that secured them a 10th straight victory at home.

Cummins, returning from a spell in Japan with an eye on playing in the World Cup, crossed in the corner in the 10th minute but thereafter the Force struggled to turn possession into points.

Lock Arnold and Alexander scored first half tries from close range, while another Wallabies winger, Tomane, finished one of string of moves down the left flank for the third after being released by a deft pass from centre Christian Lealiifano.

Just before the break, the Brumbies absorbed a long spell of pressure, one attack went through 20 phases of play, but conceded just one Zack Holmes penalty and turned around 19-8 ahead.

A rolling maul 10 minutes after the break laid the foundation for the bonus point try, which came courtesy of a snipe down the side of the ruck from scrumhalf White.

Hulking Tongan lock Steve Mafi, however, cut the deficit to 24-15 with a converted try in the 57th minute as the Force finally got reward for their hard work.

Lealiifano extended the advantage again with a penalty just after the hour mark and for the last 20 minutes the Force hammered away at the blue and white defensive line but to no avail. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)