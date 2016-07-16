MELBOURNE, July 16 The ACT Brumbies defeated Western Force 24-10 in Canberra on Saturday to seal top spot of the Australian conference and a home quarter-final in the Super Rugby playoffs against the champion Otago Highlanders.

A bonus point in defeat would have been enough for the Brumbies to leapfrog the New South Wales Waratahs in Australia but the hosts coasted to victory, with neither side scoring after half-time.

"Glad that we got the win," co-captain Christian Lealiifano said pitch-side.

"Having the defending champions (next), the positives are that it's at home in front of our fans... We're excited about the challenge."

Matt Toomua scored a try in the 26th minute and Tevita Kuridrani crossed after the half-time siren for the Brumbies, who were also rewarded with a penalty try for a dominant scrum four minutes from the break.

The Force, who finished bottom of the Australian conference after a miserable season of just two wins, scored a lone first-half try through Ben Tapuai.

The Highlanders earlier held off the Waikato Chiefs 25-15 at their Dunedin home to finish second behind the Wellington Hurricanes in the New Zealand conference. (Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)