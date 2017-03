March 22 ACT Brumbies (Australia) beat Stormers (South Africa) 25-15 (halftime 13-10) in their Super Rugby clash in Canberra on Saturday.

ACT Brumbies - Tries: Robbie Coleman (2), penalty try; Conversions: Nic White (2); Penalties: White (2)

Stormers - Tries: Duane Vermeulen, Juan de Jongh; Conversion: Peter Grant; Penalty: Grant. (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston)