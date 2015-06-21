MELBOURNE, June 21 ACT Brumbies winger Henry Speight is in doubt for his team's Super Rugby semi-final against the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday after being cited for a dangerous tackle in the playoff win over the Stormers.

The Fiji-born Wallabies winger was red-carded late in the 39-19 win in Cape Town after the lifting tackle on Stormers centre Juan de Jongh.

The loss of hard-running Speight through suspension would be a big blow for the Canberra-based Brumbies, who already face a stiff task toppling the Hurricanes in Wellington.

The New Zealand conference winners finished the regular season on top of the table and have enjoyed a week off to prepare.

Speight's citation soured what was a fine win by the Brumbies, who have proved excellent travellers for South African playoffs, having beaten the Bulls in a semi-final in Pretoria in 2013.

The Brumbies face another long-haul flight back to Canberra to prepare before crossing the Tasman Sea to Wellington later in the week.

"Tomorrow we will dust off and get our recovery right," captain Stephen Moore said after the win, highlighted by a hat-trick of tries to winger Joe Tomane.

"That'll be as big a challenge if not bigger than this was tonight."

Reigning champions New South Wales Waratahs play the Otago Highlanders in the other semi-final in Sydney on Saturday. (Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)