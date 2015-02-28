PRETORIA Feb 28 Centre Jan Serfontein earned a bonus point on the hooter for the Bulls as they claimed a first win of the Super Rugby season with a 43-35 victory over the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Springbok Serfontein powered over the line with the last play of the game to go with earlier tries for scrumhalf Francois Hougaard and loose-forwards Deon Stegmann and Pierre Spies.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard converted three of those and added four penalties with a perfect kicking performance, while his replacement, debutant Tian Schoeman, 23, added a conversion and penalty of his own.

The Sharks had number eight Ryan Kankowski and scrumhalf Cobus Reinach cross the line, but were only briefly in front in a game where they trailed 23-16 at halftime.

Pollard's Springbok rival Pat Lambie, who has been criticised in the past for inconsistency with the boot, landed seven penalties and two conversions for a match haul of 25 points.