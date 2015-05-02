PRETORIA May 2 The Bulls moved to the top of the South African conference with a 35-33 victory over the Lions in a thrilling Super Rugby match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Bulls have 34 points from 11 games, four more than the second-placed Stormers who were stunned 25-17 by the Cheetahs earlier in the day.

The Lions had clawed back from 25-10 down to lead by a single point going into the final 15 minutes before Bulls number eight Pierre Spies barged over to regain the advantage for the home side.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard extended the lead with a penalty, but flanker Jaco Kriel set up a grandstand finish when he rounded off good pressure from the Lions to score their third try with three minutes remaining.

The home side managed to hold on in the closing stages and claim a bonus-point win.

The Bulls raced into a 12-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes thanks to two tries from scrumhalf Piet van Zyl.

His opposite number Faf de Klerk closed the gap before the home side pulled away again when JJ Engelbrecht scored a brilliant solo try just before the half-hour mark.

Pollard added the conversion and two penalties as the Bulls led 25-13 at the break, with visiting number 10 Elton Jantjies adding a conversion and two penalties.

Jantjies added two more penalties in the second half before prop Jacques Van Rooyen crossed for a try for the Lions, with the former adding a conversion to put his side in front.

Spies restored the home side's lead 13 minutes later and despite late pressure from the visitors through Kriel's try, they edged a highly entertaining match. (Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond)