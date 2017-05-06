Rugby-ARU boss Pulver says will resign if called for at EGM
MELBOURNE, June 19 Under-fire Australian Rugby Union (ARU) boss Bill Pulver has said he will resign immediately if called to do so at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.
PRETORIA May 6 Centre Jack Goodhue grabbed a brace of tries as New Zealand’s Canterbury Crusaders completed a 62-24 bonus-point romp over the hapless Bulls at Loftus Versfeld to extend their winning run to 10 matches in Super Rugby this season.
The Crusaders ran in 10 tries as their quick hands and clever kicks carved holes in the Bulls defence in what was a scintillating display of attacking rugby that earned them their first victory in Pretoria since 2008.
The Canterbury-based side are now closing in on their own record of 13 consecutive wins in the tournament set en route to lifting the trophy in 2002.
There were nine try-scorers on the night for the visitors as they led 31-3 at halftime after Goodhue, flank Peter Samu, centre Tim Bateman, lock Scott Barrett and wing Seta Tamanivalu had all scored.
Any thoughts of a Bulls regroup at interval were quickly extinguished as the Crusaders kept up the intensity and scored more tries through fullback David Havili, flyhalf Richie Mo'unga and Goodhue.
There was some reprieve when Bulls centre Jesse Kriel raced clear to dot down for the home side, but it was short-lived as hooker Andrew Makalio and replacement number 10 Mitch Hunt crossed for further scores.
Wing Jamba Ulengo and centre Jan Serfontein grabbed consolation tries for the home side.
“It’s good to get a win and here of all places. We haven’t had a good record here and the boys were fired up for that challenge all week,” Crusaders captain Matt Todd said.
“We knew we had to match the Bulls from the start, they come out here out and if they get momentum, they can be a bloody hard team to stop. So we knew we had to fire the first shots, so to speak. The boys were up for it and met that challenge.”
The Crusaders travel home to face the Wellington Hurricanes next Saturday, while the Bulls face another stern New Zealand challenge in the form of the visiting Otago Highlanders in Pretoria. (Reporting By Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
MELBOURNE, June 19 Under-fire Australian Rugby Union (ARU) boss Bill Pulver has said he will resign immediately if called to do so at an extraordinary general meeting on Tuesday.
WELLINGTON, June 19 British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has accused opposing teams of using underhand tactics on their tour of New Zealand and demanded referees crack down ahead of Saturday's series-opening test against the All Blacks in Auckland.
DURBAN, South Africa, June 18 South Africa's first-choice flanker Oupa Mohoje will miss their final test against France in Johannesburg after suffering concussion in Saturday’s 37-15 Springbok win at King’s Park, officials said.