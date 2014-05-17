BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa May 17 Johan Goosen scored 22 points, including an audacious late drop-goal, to lead the struggling Cheetahs to a surprise 27-21 win over Australian conference leaders ACT Brumbies in their Super Rugby clash on Saturday.

Two tries in a four minute second-half spell at the Free State Stadium turned around a 11-9 halftime deficit and handed the Cheetahs their third win in 13 matches this season.

A break from the side of the scrum set up a try for wing Willie Le Roux eight minutes into the second half followed quickly by a leaping catch from Goosen to go over for the second.

Goosen, who switched during the game from flyhalf to fullback, kicked four penalties and a conversion, as well as a drop-goal from inside his own half near fulltime.

The Brumbies scored the only try of the first half through Robbie Coleman and got a second late in the game through Stephen Moore. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; editing by Josh Reich)