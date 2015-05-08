BLOEMFONTEIN May 8 Former Cheetahs flyhalf Franco Smith was named their coach on Friday for next year's Super Rugby competition following the retirement Naka Drotske.

Drotske, 44, will end an eight-year spell as coach of the South African side at the end of this season, having led them to a surprise place in the playoffs in 2013.

"Free State Rugby honours Naka Drotske for his enormous contribution to Free State and Cheetah Rugby and wishes him all of the best for the future," the Cheetahs said in a statement.

"The name 'Naka Drotske' will live on as a legend in the history of Free Sate and Cheetah Rugby."

Drotske, a former hooker who was part of the Springbok squad that won the World Cup in 1995, will pursue a career outside of rugby.

He will be replaced by his assistant Smith, who coached Italian side Treviso for six years from 2007.

Forwards coach Os du Randt has also confirmed he will be leaving the Bloemfontein-based side after this year's Super Rugby season. (Reporting by Nick Said; editing by Toby Davis)