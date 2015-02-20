WELLINGTON Feb 20 Aaron Cruden calmly slotted over a penalty with the last kick of the match to hand the Chiefs a 19-17 win over the Brumbies in the second round of Super rugby on Friday.

In a repeat of the 2013 final, the two teams threw everything they had at each other in a typically bruising encounter at New Plymouth.

"It was an awesome effort from the lads," Chiefs captain Liam Messam said. "It was a big effort but really controlled. Just pleasing we could finish strong."

The Chiefs, who opened their season with a 23-18 win over the Blues, jumped out to an early 10-6 lead, the equal biggest margin at any stage of the match, when Charlie Ngatai scored a try.

But the Brumbies, fresh from their 47-3 demolition of the Reds last week, hit back immediately with a try from Ita Vaea off a rolling maul.

The teams traded penalties back and forth and the Brumbies led 17-13 with 12 minutes left on the clock.

Cruden, who booted five from five on the night, landed a long range shot to cut the margin to a point then converted another after time had run out to clinch the win.

"We've just got to learn to close out games," Brumbies stand-in skipper Nic White said.

"I think we tried to close it out too early and the Chiefs were willing to play. We're proud of the effort, but proud doesn't get you four points." (Reporting by Julian Linden; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)