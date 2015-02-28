Feb 28 The Chiefs sent an ominous reminder to their rivals why they are favourites to win this year's Super Rugby title with a 40-16 thrashing of the Canterbury Crusaders in Hamilton on Saturday.

Chasing their third championship in four seasons, the Chiefs flexed their muscles with a five-tries-to-one romp against a Crusaders team that made the final last year but has struggled to reproduce their best form.

The Chiefs have won all three matches they have played this year, each with more conviction than the last, while the Crusaders have managed just one victory from three and suffered one of their heaviest losses in the southern hemisphere competition.

Sonny Bill Williams, back with the Chiefs after spending the last two seasons playing rugby league in Australia, had another big game.

He scored his team's first try and had a hand in two others as the Chiefs went to the break leading 22-9.

The only cause for concern for the Chiefs was the loss of All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick, last year's world player of the year. He left the field after just 10 minutes with a sore shoulder. (Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by John O'Brien)