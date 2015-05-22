WELLINGTON May 22 Scrumhalf Augustine Pulu scampered in for two tries in two minutes to steer the Waikato Chiefs to a 34-20 win over South Africa's Bulls in Super rugby on Friday.

Pulu darted over in the 53rd minute after fooling the defence with a dummy then strolled over two minutes later after lock Ross Filipo was tackled just short of the line after making a big break.

Liam Messam, Bryce Heem and replacement Tim Nanai-Williams also scored tried for the Chiefs who picked up a vital bonus point to cement their place as second in the New Zealand conference behind the Wellington Hurricanes.

The Bulls scored three tries and led 15-3 early on but were overrun by the Chiefs and missed out on a bonus point. They remain at the top of the South African standings but could be overtaken by either the Stormers or the Lions.

The South Africans made a bright start, scoring the first two tries when Hosea Gear failed to get his boot on the ball and Jan Serfontein dived on it, then Heem gifted a try to Bjorn Basson when he inexplicably batted the ball to him from in-goal.

But the Chiefs regained their composure and tied the scores at halftime when Messam burrowed his way over and Heem crossed out wide.

Pulu's double strike gave the Chiefs plenty of breathing space and although Pieter Labuschagne scored for the Bulls off the back of a driving maul, Nanai-Williams completed the rout with a try on the siren. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)