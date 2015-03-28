March 28 The Waikato Chiefs were guilty of more ill-discipline but they eventually proved too strong for the Cheetahs and their bruising maul in a 37-27 bonus point win in Super Rugby on Saturday.

The Chiefs had a sky-high, first-half penalty count of 12 and had two men sent to the sin bin for infringements but Michael Leitch, skipper Liam Messam, openside Sam Cane and Andrew Horrell scored tries to give them a fifth victory in seven matches.

The five points moved them within three of the unbeaten Wellington Hurricanes, who lead the New Zealand Conference.

All Black centre Sonny Bill Williams returned after missing last week's 12-11 loss in South Africa to the Sharks, where three men were sent off, because of concussion and made an instant impression.

With their first possession the Chiefs barged their way towards the Cheetahs line, with Williams producing one of his trademark pop passes while being tackled by two men to release Leitch who dived over in the first two minutes.

Aaron Cruden converted but Cheetahs flyhalf Joe Pietersen kept the visitors in touch with two penalties.

The visitors' defence, though, were guilty of switching off at a maul as Messam escaped unchallenged to cross for the second try which Cruden converted for a 14-6 lead.

The twice champions Chiefs looked set to run away with the contest but the visitors tightened their play and their forwards took charge, strangling the life out of the hosts with a series of driving mauls.

Referee Craig Joubert, tired of the illegal attempts by the Chiefs to halt it, sent lock Michael Fitzgerald to the sin bin and then prop Ben Tameifuna eight minutes later.

In between the two yellow cards, number eight Boom Prinsloo crossed for a questionable try after a catch and drive by the Cheetahs which the Chiefs did not contest.

The hosts' discipline improved after the break and Cruden kicked two penalties to stretch the lead to 20-13 but the flyhalf then gifted the Cheetahs a try when he fumbled the ball near his line to the grateful Henrick Brussow.

Pietersen converted to level the scores at 20-20 but Cruden kicked a third penalty and Cane crossed in the 67th minute after the Cheetahs were down to 14 when Brussow foolishly picked up a yellow card for a ruck infringement.

Replacement Horrell then grabbed the bonus point try after barging through some tired defence to make the game safe but there was still time for Brussow to return and score his second, and the Cheetahs' third, with the final play. (Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)