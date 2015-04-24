WELLINGTON, April 24 Waikato Chiefs held off a courageous second half fightback from 14-man Western Force to secure a 35-27 victory in Hamilton on Friday and go top of the Super Rugby standings.

The bonus-point win at Waikato Stadium put the Chiefs, champions in 2012 and 2013, four points clear of early season pacesetters Wellington Hurricanes, who play the Queensland Reds on Sunday.

A try from flanker Angus Cottrell had given the Force an early lead but it always looked like being a tough evening for the visitors after they lost scrumhalf Ian Prior to a red card for a tip tackle on Tim Nanai-Williams in the 29th minute.

Centre Charlie Ngatai scored the Chiefs' opening try with a superb long-range effort in the 19th minute, hooker Hika Elliot crossed for the second just before halftime and a penalty try just after the break put the home side well in charge at 30-8.

Winger Luke Morahan got a second Force try in the 56th minute, however, and skipper Matt Hodgson, making his first appearance of the season after recovering from injury, scored a third six minutes later to cut the deficit to 30-22.

Nanai-Williams capped a livewire performance with a brilliant solo try to secure the bonus point for the Chiefs a couple of minutes later but replacement hooker Heath Tessmann then got a fourth for the Force to set up a tense last three minutes.

Marty McKenzie replaced All Black flyhalf Aaron Cruden, whose season was ended by a knee injury sustained in last week's win over Canterbury Crusaders, and he put in an assured all-round performance with 15 points from the kicking tee.

It was a ninth straight defeat for the Perth-based Force since their opening round victory over reigning champion New South Wales Waratahs and they remain rooted to the bottom of the standings. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)