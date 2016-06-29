Rugby-Italy's Van Schalkwyk and Favaro to miss Wales match
Feb 1 Italy number eight Andries Van Schalkwyk and flanker Simone Favaro will miss their first Six Nations match at home to Wales on Sunday, coach Conor O'Shea said on Wednesday.
WELLINGTON, June 29 All Blacks flyhalf Aaron Cruden will make his Super Rugby comeback for the Waikato Chiefs from the bench on Friday after suffering an unsettling neck injury during the second test against Wales.
Cruden, who was not considered for the third test in Dunedin last Saturday, has been named among the replacements for the Chiefs (42 points) for their clash with the table-topping Canterbury Crusaders (45) in Suva, Fiji.
Former All Blacks flyhalf Stephen Donald, who led an understrength Chiefs side to a 40-7 thrashing of Wales' midweek team on their tour of New Zealand, will start the game instead.
Cruden was taken to hospital following a tackle by Wales' Luke Charteris in Wellington, where the lock rolled over the top of him and caused the flyhalf's neck to 'crack'.
He was cleared of serious injury but All Blacks coach Steve Hansen chose not to risk him for the third game in Dunedin with Beauden Barrett starting instead.
Cruden's fellow All Blacks Brodie Retallick, Sam Cane, Seta Tamanivalu and Damian McKenzie will all start the game, with Nathan Harris and Tawera Kerr-Barlow also on the bench.
McKenzie was the only player not used by Hansen in the series sweep of Wales with Cane and Retallick playing for significant periods of all three games in Auckland, Wellington and Dunedin.
Charlie Ngatai, the eighth Chiefs player named in the All Blacks squad, missed the entire series due to lingering concussion symptoms. He was not considered by coach Dave Rennie for Friday's game.
Chiefs hooker Hikawera Elliott will make his 100th Super Rugby appearance for the side. He also played one season for the Wellington Hurricanes. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)
SYDNEY, Feb 1 Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.
LONDON, Feb 1 The coaches are doing all they can to deny it, and in France's case they have a strong case, but for rugby aficionados around the world the Six Nations championship will double up as a high-octane trial for the British and Irish Lions.