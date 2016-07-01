July 1 Waikato fullback Damian McKenzie slotted home a penalty as time expired to deny the Canterbury Crusaders a bonus point as the Chiefs secured a 23-13 victory to go top of the standings in Super Rugby, which returned after the international break on Friday.

In a game marked by a succession of handling errors at a rain-soaked ANZ Stadium in the Fijian capital of Suva, the Chiefs emerged victorious in a battle of the top two teams in the New Zealand conference to enhance their title credentials.

The victory moves the Chiefs top of the overall standings on 46 points, one ahead of Crusaders, who drop down into the wild card positions but are still handily placed to secure a playoff berth.

"We've been together since November and a lot of hard work comes up to a couple of key games at this part of the season," Chiefs captain Sam Cane said in a pitchside interview.

"So to come here and get this result, we're pretty pleased."

After a slow start, the Crusaders finally made their early dominance tell when an infringement in a ruck was penalised in front of the posts and flyhalf Richie Mo'unga slotted home to give Canterbury a 3-0 lead after 18 minutes.

BRILLIANT MCKENZIE

The Chiefs came storming back just four minutes later when a slick passing move from a scrum in midfield ended with a try, when centre Seta Tamanivalu's clever chip through the Crusaders defence was touched down in the corner by winger James Lowe.

McKenzie curled in a difficult conversion and then added three more points with another penalty, before the dynamic fullback was instrumental in helping the Chiefs surge into a 17-3 lead after 33 minutes.

Picking up the ball on his own 10-metre line, McKenzie stepped through three tacklers before offloading to scrumhalf Brad Weber, who sprinted clear of the last two defenders to score the Chiefs' second try of the half.

McKenzie added the extras but the Crusaders had the final say before the break when Jone Macilai rounded off a sweeping move in the 42nd minute to score in the corner and Mo'unga reduced the arrears to 17-10 with a conversion from the corner.

The start of the second half was littered with a succession of handling errors, until the Chiefs' forwards punched holes in the Canterbury defence with a series of powerful runs before the Crusaders were penalised for offside and McKenzie kicked over from in front to make it 20-10 after 57 minutes.

The match drifted as regular replacements broke up play and the teams struggled in the humid conditions until Mo'unga kicked his second penalty on 74 minutes and McKenzie completed the scoring after the Crusaders were penalised for not releasing.

"I don't think we adapted to the conditions as well as we could have tonight and the Chiefs are such a dangerous side when you turn the ball over," Crusaders skipper Kieran Read said. (Reporting by John O'Brien in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)