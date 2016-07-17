WELLINGTON, July 18 All Blacks loose forward Liam Messam has been ruled ineligible for the Super Rugby playoffs after failing to meet selection criteria for the Waikato Chiefs, southern hemisphere rugby's governing body SANZAAR has said.

Messam missed much of the Super Rugby season due to his bid to make the All Blacks sevens team for the Rio Games but missed the final cut for Gordon Tietjens' Olympic team.

He returned to the Chiefs for their last two games but to be eligible for the playoffs he had to have either been named in the team's extended 40-man squad before the season began, or have played at least four games.

SANZAAR issued a statement on Monday that detailed the rules and said Messam had not fulfilled those requirements.

His only chance to be granted an exemption had been if the Chiefs could not field a matchday 23 due to injuries.

"Special dispensation hasn't been granted because SANZAAR are satisfied that the Chiefs can field a normal, full-strength side of 23 players for the following match," SANZAAR spokesman Greg Thomas told the Waikato Times.

"There are a suitable number of backrow players in the squad that will allow them to have a matchday 23."

The Chiefs have called openside flanker Tevita Koloamatangi into the 25-man travelling squad for their quarter-final against the Stormers in Cape Town.

All Blacks centre Seta Tamanivalu has been left in New Zealand after suffering a knee injury in their 25-15 loss to the Otago Highlanders in their final regular season game in Dunedin on Saturday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)