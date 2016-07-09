July 9 It was an eight-try win that consolidated the Waikato Chiefs' hold on Super Rugby's New Zealand group but coach Dave Rennie was less than satisfied with his side's 50-5 victory over the Queensland Reds in Brisbane on Friday.

"We're happy we got five (competition) points," Rennie told Fairfax Media on Saturday.

"But we've kept it in perspective. It's a game where, if we'd been really clinical, we could've probably got another 20 points.

"We had a number of opportunities where, if we'd done the obvious, we would have scored."

The Chiefs, who were impressive in a 23-13 victory over the Canterbury Crusaders last week in Fiji, scored five tries in the first half to romp to a 33-5 lead at the break.

The Reds had no answer to the Chiefs' high-tempo, running and close support game at Lang Park where the 2012 and 2013 champions showcased the difference in approach between New Zealand and Australian sides.

Like the ACT Brumbies, who were beaten 40-15 by the Auckland Blues in the earlier game on Friday, the Reds preferred to take the ball into contact and build phases.

Like the Blues, the Chiefs ran superb attack lines and no matter what number was on their back were always keen to pass out of tackles to players running into space.

"It's just a decision-making thing, and to be honest, if you're footwork's good then you get an opportunity to get in behind tacklers and keep it alive," Rennie said.

"If you run straight into people and get dominant-tackled then it's hard to do that.

"If we get things going we can be pretty lethal." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)