SYDNEY Feb 16 Wallabies prop Pek Cowan has been cleared of serious injury after being carried off the pitch in the wake of a scrum collapse in the Super Rugby match between Western Force and New South Wales on Sunday.

It looked like being a miserable start to the new season for the versatile 10-cap front row forward when he received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being carted off in a neck brace.

After scans at a Sydney hospital, though, the New Zealand-born Force stalwart tweeted that he could be back playing as early as next week.

"Thanks to everyone for the well wishes, been given the all clear, no neck or spinal abnormalities. Will be right in a week!" he posted.

Western Force, the surprise package of the last Super Rugby season, stunned the reigning champions Waratahs 25-13 in the match. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; editing by Ian Ransom)