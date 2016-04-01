WELLINGTON, April 1 All Blacks fullback Israel Dagg will take his first tentative steps towards a return to Super Rugby, and ultimately a possible recall to the national side, this weekend during a club match in Christchurch.

The 27-year-old has not played since he dislocated his shoulder in a provincial match for Hawke's Bay last September.

He needed surgery on the injury during the off-season and the Canterbury Crusaders selected him under a medical exemption for the 2016 Super Rugby season.

The rangy fullback will make a rare appearance for the University club against Shirley in Christchurch on Saturday, the Press newspaper said.

Dagg has been hounded by injury in the past 12 months, playing just five games for the Crusaders last season. He appeared in only three tests for the All Blacks, against Samoa, Argentina and South Africa.

An elusive runner when at his best with a prodigious kicking game, Dagg was supplanted by Ben Smith as the first choice fullback for the All Blacks due to inconsistent performances over the last two years but was still a valuable squad member.

The 49-cap Dagg was not named in the All Blacks squad for the 2015 World Cup with coach Steve Hansen saying he felt the fullback had not had enough game time to play himself into form.

Dagg, who said he was "gutted" to have missed the World Cup squad, vowed to earn a recall this year.

"I'm 27 years old and hopefully I can get back into that (black) jersey," he told reporters last year. "I know it will take a lot of hard work because there is so much competition in New Zealand Rugby."

He had held out hopes of being a possible late call-up if anyone got injured in New Zealand's triumphant campaign in England but dislocated his shoulder against Auckland on Sept. 24, the same day the All Blacks beat Namibia in pool play. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)