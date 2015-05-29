May 29 Nemani Nadolo provided the impetus the Canterbury Crusaders needed to keep their miniscule Super Rugby playoffs alive as they stopped Wellington Hurricanes from sealing top spot for at least another week with a 35-18 win on Friday.

The Fijian winger was at his block-busting best as he set up two tries and scored another for the home side in Nelson, while All Blacks flyhalf Daniel Carter had a super kicking game, slotting three penalties and three conversions.

Scrumhalf Mitchell Drummond, winger Nafi Tuitavake and flanker Matt Todd and Nadolo all scored for the Crusaders, who still have an outside chance of making the playoffs, depending on the results of other matches.

The Hurricanes, who remain top of the table, could have sewn up the home advantage throughout the playoffs if they had won but fell to only their second loss of the season.

The Crusaders had their pride wounded when they were beaten up the New South Wales Waratahs pack last week, and they responded on Friday, tearing into the collision area.

Coupled with a smart kicking game from Carter they pinned the Hurricanes back in their own territory for the first 30 minutes and took points when they were offered with three penalties and Drummond's try, which was set up by Nadolo.

Centre Robbie Fruean, however, was controversially sinbinned for a dangerous tackle in the 30th minute and the Hurricanes capitalised with hooker Dane Coles scoring in the corner to add to Otere Black's early penalty.

The Hurricanes reduced their 16-8 halftime deficit immediately after the break when they swept down field from a clever kick by Ma'a Nonu with Ardie Savea finishing off the try that was converted by Black

It was the last time they were really in the match and the Crusaders sealed the game with tries to winger Tuitavake and Todd, after Nadolo had broken another midfield tackle, before the big Fijian flopped on a superb cross-kick from Carter for the bonus-point try.

