March 14 The return of forwards Sam Whitelock and Kieran Read from an extended summer break added some power to the Canterbury Crusaders pack as they beat South Africa's Lions 34-6 in their Super Rugby clash in Christchurch on Saturday.

Whitelock and Read had been given more time off to recover from the All Blacks end of season tour and were making their first appearance for the seven-times champions this week.

Their strength and experience helped the Crusaders' pack demolish the Lions in the set-piece, with the scrum a constant problem for the visitors as they had prop Julian Redelinghuys sin-binned and conceded a penalty try when he was off the field.

Replacement back Kieron Fonotia also scored a try while the Lions were down to 14 men. Scrumhalf Andy Ellis had opened the scoring with a fifth-minute try from an attacking scrum, while Read scored the bonus-point try with four minutes remaining.

All Blacks' flyhalf Daniel Carter, who was playing at inside centre after returning from a leg injury he sustained in the first week, kicked four conversions and two penalties.

Carter lasted a full 80 minutes and showed some signs that he was working his way back into the rhythm of top-class rugby but still lacked the cutting thrust evident throughout much of his career.

The Lions, who beat the Auckland Blues last week with a late try but relied on a tough defence to spoil play, again rarely threatened and flyhalf Elton Jantjies' two penalties were their only points. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)