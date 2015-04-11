April 11 Otago winger Waisake Naholo scored two tries in six minutes to help the Highlanders come from behind and beat the Canterbury Crusaders 25-20 in Super rugby on Saturday.

The Highlanders claimed 22 unanswered points in a 13-minute blitz either side of halftime to overturn a 14-3 deficit and lead 25-3 in the New Zealand South Island derby.

Colin Slade kicked two late penalties to get the Crusaders within striking distance but the Highlanders held on for their fifth win of the season, consolidating fifth place on the competition ladder.

The Crusaders suffered their fourth loss in eight matches and will slip out of the final wildcard spot they held going into the round.

The Crusaders made a strong start with scrumhalf Matt Todd scoring the opening try in the eighth minute after Nemani Nadolo made a break.

Flanker Jordan Taufua touched down after another break from Nadolo, who had a strong match on the wing.

The Highlanders got their first try against the run of play in the last minute of the first half when Lima Sopoaga sliced through the Canterbury defence and gave fullback Ben Smith a free run to the line.

Just five minutes after the re-start, Naholo intercepted the ball and ran 60 metres to score. Six minutes later, Naholo crossed again to give his team an 11-point lead which proved enough.

It was the Fijian-born winger's sixth try of the season, the most by any player in the competition. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore; Editing by Ed Osmond)