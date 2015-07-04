WELLINGTON, July 4 Otago Highlanders flanker Elliott Dixon scored a 40th minute try to give his side a 13-5 lead at halftime in the Super Rugby final against the Wellington Hurricanes on Saturday.

Dixon drove through four defenders but appeared unsure if he had grounded the ball as he reached out in the tackle but television match official Ben Skeen advised referee Jaco Peyper to award the try, which was converted by Lima Sopoaga.

The match was played at a frenetic pace with Highlanders flyhalf Sopoaga's fifth minute penalty the only points in the first quarter despite both sides hammering away at each other.

Sopoaga added a second penalty in the 29th minute to give his side a 6-0 advantage as the Hurricanes wasted a wealth of possession with sloppy presentation at the breakdown while attempting to play too much rugby inside their own territory.

The Hurricanes forwards then decided to settle the game down and became more direct, setting up a big blindside from an attacking scrum that allowed Ma'a Nonu to crash over for his side's only points shortly before Dixon's score.

The home side suffered an injury blow before kickoff with dynamic openside flanker Ardie Savea ruled out with a knee injury and replaced by Callum Gibbins.

Both sides are seeking their first Super Rugby title in the first all-New Zealand final since 2006. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)