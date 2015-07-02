WELLINGTON, July 2 Factbox on Saturday's Super Rugby final between Wellington Hurricanes (New Zealand) and Otago Highlanders (New Zealand):

- - - -

MATCH DETAILS

Saturday July 4, Wellington Regional Stadium (capacity 34,500)

Kickoff at 7:35 p.m. (0735 GMT)

Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

Assistant referees: Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Craig Joubert (South Africa)

Television match official: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)

- - - -

HURRICANES

Coach: Chris Boyd (first year)

Captain: Conrad Smith

Regular season finish: First (W-14, L-2, 66 points)

Best previous performance: Runners-up (2006)

Team: 15-James Marshall, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Victor Vito, 7-Ardie Savea/Callum Gibbins, 6-Brad Shields, 5-James Broadhurst, 4-Jeremy Thrush, 3-Ben Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Reggie Goodes

Replacements: 16-Motu Matu'u, 17-Chris Eves, 18-Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19-Mark Abbott/Callum Gibbins, 20-Blade Thomson, 21- Chris Smylie, 22-Rey Lee-Lo, 23-Matt Proctor

- -

HIGHLANDERS

Coach: Jamie Joseph (fifth year)

Captains: Ben Smith and Nasi Manu

Regular season finish: Fourth (W-11, L-5, 53 points)

Best previous performance: Runners-up (1999)

Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Richard Buckman, 11-Patrick Osborne, 10-Lima Sopoaga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Nasi Manu, 7-James Lentjes, 6-Elliot Dixon, 5-Mark Reddish, 4-Alex Ainley, 3-Josh Hohneck, 2-Liam Coltman, 1-Brendon Edmonds

Replacements: 16-Ash Dixon, 17-Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18-Ross Geldenhuys, 19-Joe Wheeler, 20-Gareth Evans, 21-Shane Christie, 22-Fumiaki Tanaka, 23-Marty Banks

- - - -

MATCH FACTS

* Both teams have lost their only previous appearance in the final, each time to the Canterbury Crusaders.

* The Highlanders have won their four previous games against the Hurricanes in Wellington. Their last match, won 56-20 by the Hurricanes, was played in Napier.

* The Hurricanes are the best finishing team in Super Rugby this season, scoring the most tries (19) in the final 20 minutes of games, while conceding the joint fewest (seven).

- - - -

BETTING ODDS (to win for every NZ$1 invested)

Hurricanes $1.42

Highlanders $2.70

- - - -

IF THERE IS A DRAW AFTER 80 MINUTES:

* Extra time - played in two 10 minute periods with a two minute half-time.

* Sudden death - played for up to 10 minutes with the first team to score declared the winner.

* Kicking competition.

- - - -

Match facts courtesy of Opta Sports, betting odds from tab.co.nz (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)