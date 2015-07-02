WELLINGTON, July 2 Factbox on Saturday's Super Rugby final between Wellington Hurricanes (New Zealand) and Otago Highlanders (New Zealand):
- - - -
MATCH DETAILS
Saturday July 4, Wellington Regional Stadium (capacity 34,500)
Kickoff at 7:35 p.m. (0735 GMT)
Referee: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)
Assistant referees: Glen Jackson (New Zealand), Craig Joubert (South Africa)
Television match official: Ben Skeen (New Zealand)
- - - -
HURRICANES
Coach: Chris Boyd (first year)
Captain: Conrad Smith
Regular season finish: First (W-14, L-2, 66 points)
Best previous performance: Runners-up (2006)
Team: 15-James Marshall, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 13-Conrad Smith, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 11-Julian Savea, 10-Beauden Barrett, 9-TJ Perenara, 8-Victor Vito, 7-Ardie Savea/Callum Gibbins, 6-Brad Shields, 5-James Broadhurst, 4-Jeremy Thrush, 3-Ben Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Reggie Goodes
Replacements: 16-Motu Matu'u, 17-Chris Eves, 18-Jeffery Toomaga-Allen, 19-Mark Abbott/Callum Gibbins, 20-Blade Thomson, 21- Chris Smylie, 22-Rey Lee-Lo, 23-Matt Proctor
- -
HIGHLANDERS
Coach: Jamie Joseph (fifth year)
Captains: Ben Smith and Nasi Manu
Regular season finish: Fourth (W-11, L-5, 53 points)
Best previous performance: Runners-up (1999)
Team: 15-Ben Smith, 14-Waisake Naholo, 13-Malakai Fekitoa, 12-Richard Buckman, 11-Patrick Osborne, 10-Lima Sopoaga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Nasi Manu, 7-James Lentjes, 6-Elliot Dixon, 5-Mark Reddish, 4-Alex Ainley, 3-Josh Hohneck, 2-Liam Coltman, 1-Brendon Edmonds
Replacements: 16-Ash Dixon, 17-Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18-Ross Geldenhuys, 19-Joe Wheeler, 20-Gareth Evans, 21-Shane Christie, 22-Fumiaki Tanaka, 23-Marty Banks
- - - -
MATCH FACTS
* Both teams have lost their only previous appearance in the final, each time to the Canterbury Crusaders.
* The Highlanders have won their four previous games against the Hurricanes in Wellington. Their last match, won 56-20 by the Hurricanes, was played in Napier.
* The Hurricanes are the best finishing team in Super Rugby this season, scoring the most tries (19) in the final 20 minutes of games, while conceding the joint fewest (seven).
- - - -
BETTING ODDS (to win for every NZ$1 invested)
Hurricanes $1.42
Highlanders $2.70
- - - -
IF THERE IS A DRAW AFTER 80 MINUTES:
* Extra time - played in two 10 minute periods with a two minute half-time.
* Sudden death - played for up to 10 minutes with the first team to score declared the winner.
* Kicking competition.
- - - -
Match facts courtesy of Opta Sports, betting odds from tab.co.nz (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by John O'Brien)