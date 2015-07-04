* Highlanders win in Wellington to secure first title

By Greg Stutchbury

WELLINGTON, July 4 Otago Highlanders' Elliot Dixon scored one try and set up another for Waisake Naholo as they beat the Wellington Hurricanes 21-14 to claim a first Super Rugby title on Saturday.

In one of the game's key battles, flyhalf Lima Sopoaga completely outplayed his All Blacks opposite number Beauden Barrett with a superb kicking game, slotting two penalties and a conversion for the visitors before replacement Marty Banks sent over a 78th minute drop goal to seal the win.

The Hurricanes, who had topped the regular season table, were unable to impose themselves on much of the game with the Highlanders slowing down their ball at the breakdown and playing at their own pace.

The home side also made numerous errors and wasted a wealth of possession with sloppy handling and inaccuracy while attempting to play too much rugby inside their own territory.

"I don't think that we should have changed our game but if you are going to play optimistically then you have got to be a little bit tidier," Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd told reporters.

"At halftime and even right at the end I thought we were in the game, we didn't get a complete pasting, but we just couldn't get enough momentum and accuracy with the ball to get our noses in front.

"It was disappointing."

The unheralded Dixon, who was easily the best player on the field and typified his side's blue-collar, no frills approach, had given his side a 13-5 lead at halftime with a 40th-minute try.

He broke through four defenders but appeared unsure if he had grounded the ball as he reached out in the tackle but television match official Ben Skeen advised referee Jaco Peyper to award the try, which was converted by Sopoaga.

"I think it will sink in over the next few days," Dixon said in a pitchside interview. "Our tactics have been second to none and that's a credit to the coaches.

"When Marty slotted that drop kick I was almost crying on the sideline."

FRENETIC PACE

The match was played at a frenetic pace with Sopoaga's fifth minute penalty the only points in the first quarter despite both sides hammering away at each other like prizefighters.

Sopoaga added a second penalty in the 29th minute to give his side a 6-0 advantage before Hurricanes centre Ma'a Nonu crashed over for Wellington's only first half points shortly before Dixon's score.

Barrett, who had missed three shots at the goal in the first half as he failed to build any scoreboard pressure for the Hurricanes, was successful with three penalties in the second to drag his side back into the contest.

However, a dropped pass by hulking winger Julian Savea in the 62nd minute with the line at his mercy appeared to sum up the Hurricanes' performance as they made numerous mistakes in scoring positions.

The Highlanders then positioned Banks, who replaced an injured Sopoaga, for the drop goal before they ran down the clock for a deserved victory, which they celebrated wildly when scrumhalf Aaron Smith kicked into touch after the final hooter.

"It's unreal," Highlanders co-captain Ben Smith said. I'm really proud of the team. I think we created something special this year and I have just enjoyed being a part of it really." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; editing by John O'Brien and Ken Ferris; Editing by John O'Brien)