WELLINGTON, June 30 Temporary seats are to be erected at the Wellington Regional Stadium for Saturday's Super Rugby final as organisers struggle to cope with demand for tickets for the first all-New Zealand title-decider since 2006.

The first tranche of 26,000 tickets for the match between the Wellington Hurricanes and Otago Highlanders sold out in 59 seconds on Monday with 5,000 more due to be made available on Wednesday.

A portion of the tickets will not be available online and only sold to fans who turn up in person at New Zealand's iconic national museum, Te Papa.

"We understand a number of people who queued up locally on Monday missed out on tickets due to the huge interest generated online," Hurricanes chief executive James Te Puni said in a news release.

"Because of that, we plan to ... create a pop-up site at Te Papa, where about 2,000 tickets will be available from 8am tomorrow."

The 1,700 temporary seats, tickets for which will be among those sold on Wednesday, will take the capacity of the stadium, known locally as the Cake Tin for its distinctive shape, to just over 36,000 for the match.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney; Editing by Ian Ransom)