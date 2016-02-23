FACTBOX-Rugby-New Super Rugby format at a glance
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
Feb 23 Super Rugby fixtures for 2016 (kickoff times GMT): Round 1 Feb 26 Auckland Blues v Otago Highlanders, Auckland (0635) ACT Brumbies v Wellington Hurricanes, Canberra (0840) Cheetahs v Jaguares, Bloemfontein, (1700) Feb 27 Sunwolves v Lions, Tokyo (0415) Canterbury Crusaders v Waikato Chiefs, Christchurch (0635) NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, Sydney (0840) Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Perth (1050) Kings v Sharks, Port Elizabeth, (1300) Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1505) Round 2 March 4 Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues, Christchurch (0635) ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, Canberra (0840) March 5 Waikato Chiefs v Lions, Hamilton (0415) Otago Highlanders v Wellington Hurricanes, Dunedin (0635) Queensland Reds v Western Force, Brisbane (0840) Bulls v Melbourne Rebels, Pretoria (1300) Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1505) Sharks v Jaguares, Durban (1710) Bye: Sunwolves, Kings Round 3 March 11 Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes, Auckland (0635) Western Force v ACT Brumbies, Perth (1105) March 12 Otago Highlanders v Lions, Dunedin (0635) Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, Melbourne (0840) Sunwolves v Cheetahs, Singapore (1050) Kings v Waikato Chiefs, Port Elizabeth (1300) Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town (1505) Bye: Jaguares, Bulls, Crusaders, NSW Waratahs Round 4 March 18 Wellington Hurricanes v Western Force, Palmerston North (0635) NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders, Sydney (0840) Bulls v Sharks, Pretoria (1700) March 19 Sunwolves v Melbourne Rebels, Tokyo (0415) Crusaders v Kings, Christchurch (0635) Queensland Reds v Auckland Blues, Brisbane (0840) Lions v Cheetahs, Johannesburg (1505) Stormers v ACT Brumbies, Cape Town (1710) Jaguares v Waikato Chiefs, Buenos Aires (TBC) Round 5 March 25 Wellington Hurricanes v Kings, Wellington (0635) March 26 Waikato Chiefs v Western Force, Hamilton (0635) Melbourne Rebels v Otago Highlanders, Melbourne (0840) Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore (1050) Cheetahs v ACT Brumbies, Bloemfontein (1300) Sharks v Crusaders, Durban (1505) Jaguares v Stormers, Buenos Aires (TBC) March 27 Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, Brisbane (0505) Bye: Auckland Blues, Lions Round 6 April 1 Otago Highlanders v Western Force, Dunedin (0635) Lions v Canterbury Crusaders, Johannesburg (1700) April 2 Auckland Blues v Jaguares, Albany (0635) ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs, Canberra (0840) Kings v Sunwolves, Port Elizabeth (1605) Bulls v Cheetahs, Pretoria (1810) April 3 NSW Waraths v Melbourne Rebels, Sydney (0605) Bye: Wellington Hurricanes, Queensland Reds, Sharks, Stormers Round 7 April 8 Waikato Chiefs v Auckland Blues, Hamilton (0735) Western Force v Crusaders, Perth (1100) Stormers v Sunwolves, Cape Town (1700) April 9 Wellington Hurricanes v Jaguares, Wellington (0735) Queensland Reds v Otago Highlanders, Brisbane (0940) Sharks v Lions, Durban (1505) Kings v Bulls, Port Elizabeth (1710) Bye: ACT Brumbies, Cheetahs, Melbourne Rebels, NSW Waratahs Round 8 April 15 Canterbury Crusaders v Jaguares, Christchurch (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Wellington Hurricanes, Melbourne (0940) Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Bloemfontein (1700) April 16 Auckland Blues v Sharks, Auckland (0735) NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies, Sydney(0940) Bulls v Queensland Reds, Pretoria (1505) Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710) Bye: Waikato Chiefs, Western Force, Otago Highlanders, Kings Round 9 April 22 Otago Highlanders v Sharks, Dunedin (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Cheetahs, Melbourne (0940) April 23 Sunwolves v Jaguares, Tokyo (0515) Wellington Hurricanes v Waikato Chiefs, Wellington (0735) Western Force v NSW Waratahs, Perth (0940) Stormers v Queensland Reds, Cape Town (1300) Kings v Lions, Port Elizabeth (1505) April 24 ACT Brumbies v Crusaders, Canberra (0605) Bye: Auckland Blues, Bulls Round 10 April 29 Waikato Chiefs v Sharks, New Plymouth (0735) Western Force v Bulls, Perth (1105) April 30 Otago Highlanders v ACT Brumbies, Invercargill (0515) Queensland Reds v Cheetahs, Brisbane (0940) Lions v Wellington Hurricanes, Johannesburg (1505) Stormers v NSW Waratahs, Cape Town (1710) Jaguares v Kings, Buenos Aires (2240) Bye: Canterbury Crusaders, Sunwolves Round 11 May 6 Canterbury Crusaders v Queensland Reds, Christchurch (0735) ACT Brumbies v Bulls, Canberra (0940) May 7 Sunwolves v Western Force, Tokyo (0515) Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders, Hamilton (0735) NSW Waratahs v Cheetahs, Sydney (0940) Sharks v Wellington Hurricanes, Durban (1300) Kings v Auckland Blues, Port Elizabeth (1505) Bye: Jaguares, Lions, Melbourne Rebels, Stormers Round 12 May 13 Otago Highlanders v Canterbury Crusaders, Dunedin (0735) Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, Melbourne (0940) May 14 Wellington Hurricanes v Queensland Reds, Wellington (0530) NSW Waratahs v Bulls, Sydney (0940) Sunwolves v Stormers, Tokyo (1145) Cheetahs v Kings, Bloemfontein (1505) Lions v Auckland Blues, Johannesburg (1710) Jaguares v Sharks, Buenos Aires (2240) Bye: Waikato Chiefs, Western Force Round 13 May 20 Canterbury Crusaders v NSW Waratahs, Christchurch (0735) May 21 Queensland Reds v Sunwolves, Brisbane (0505) Waikato Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels, Hamilton (0735) Western Force v Auckland Blues, Perth (0940) Lions v Jaguares, Johannesburg (1300) Sharks v Kings, Cape Town (1505) Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1710) Bye: Brumbies, Cheetahs, Otago Highlanders, Wellington Hurricanes Round 14 May 27 Wellington Hurricanes, v Otago Highlanders, Wellington (0735) NSW Waratahs, v Waikato Chiefs, Sydney (0940) Kings v Jaguares, Port Elizabeth (1700) May 28 Auckland Blues v Canterbury Crusaders, Auckland (0735) ACT Brumbies v Sunwolves, Canberra (0940) Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1300) Bulls v Lions, Pretoria (1505) May 29 Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Melbourne (0605) Bye: Queensland Reds, Sharks Round 15 July 1 Waikato Chiefs v Crusaders, Suva, Fiji (0735) ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds, Canberra (0940) July 2 Sunwolves v NSW Waratahs, Tokyo (0515) Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues, Wellington (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Stormers, Melbourne (0940) Cheetahs v Western Force, Bloemfontein (1300) Kings v Highlanders, Port Elizabeth (1505) Lions v Sharks, Johannesburg (1710) Jaguares v Bulls, Buenos Aires (2240) Round 16 July 8 Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies, Auckland (0735) Queensland Reds v Waikato Chiefs, Brisbane (0940) Lions v Kings, Johanneburg (1700) July 9 Canterbury Crusaders v Melbourne Rebels, Christchurch (0735) NSW Waratahs v Wellington Hurricanes, Sydney (0940) Western Force v Stormers, Perth (1145) Bulls v Sunwolves, Pretoria (1505) Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1710) Jaguares v Otago Highlanders, Buenos Aires (2240) Round 17 July 15 Auckland Blues v NSW Waratahs, Auckland (0735) Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels, Brisbane (0940) Sharks v Sunwolves, Durban (1700) July 16 Crusaders v Hurricanes, Christchurch (0515) Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, Dunedin (0735) ACT Brumbies, Western Force, Canberra (0940) Stormers v Kings, Cape Town (1505) Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1710) Jaguares v Lions, Buenos Aires (2240) July 22 & 23 Playoffs July 29 & 30 Semi-finals Aug 6 Final (Editing by Peter Rutherford)
SYDNEY, April 9 New structure of the Super Rugby competition for next season after governing body SANZAAR announced the culling of three as yet to be determined teams on Sunday:
April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Super Rugby matches on Sunday RESULTS Western Force (Australia) 46 Southern Kings (South Africa) 41 STANDINGS P W D F A B Pts Australasian Group, New Zealand Conference 1. Crusaders (New Zealand) 6 6 0 188 123 2 26 2. Hurricanes (New Zealand) 6 5 0 285 107 4 24 3. Chiefs (New Zealand) 6 5 0 172 119 4 24 4. Highlanders (New Zealand) 7 4 0 168 152 2 18 5. Blues