HIGHLIGHTS-Rugby-Super Rugby week six
Centre Tim Bateman scored a brace of tries as the Canterbury Crusaders continued their perfect Super Rugby season with an emphatic 41-22 win over the New South Wales Waratahs in Sydney on Sunday.
WELLINGTON, Sept 30 Super Rugby fixtures for 2016 (kickoff times GMT): - - - - Round 1 Feb 26 Auckland Blues v Highlanders, Auckland (0635) ACT Brumbies v Wellington Hurricanes, Canberra (0840) Cheetahs v Argentina, Bloemfontein, (1700) Feb 27 Japan v Lions, Tokyo (0415) Crusaders v Waikato Chiefs, Christchurch (0635) NSW Waratahs v Queensland Reds, Sydney (0840) Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Perth (1050) Kings v Sharks, Port Elizabeth, (1300) Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (1505) - - Round 2 March 4 Crusaders v Auckland Blues, Christchurch (0635) ACT Brumbies v NSW Waratahs, canberra (0840) March 5 Waikato Chiefs v Lions, TBC (0415) Otago Highlanders v Wellington Hurricanes, TBC (0635) Queensland Reds v Western Force, Brisbane (0840) Bulls v Melbourne Rebels, Pretoria (1300) Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1505) Sharks v Argentina, Durban (1710) Bye: Japan, Kings - - Round 3 March 11 Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes, Auckland (0635) Western Force v ACT Brumbies, Perth (1105) March 12 Otago Highlanders v Lions, TBC (0635) Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, Melbourne (0840) Japan v Cheetahs, Singapore (1050) Kings v Waikato Chiefs, Port Elizabeth (1300) Stormers v Sharks, Cape Town (1505) Bye: Argentina, Bulls Crusaders, NSW Waratahs - - Round 4 March 18 Wellington Hurricanes v Western Force, TBC (0635) NSW Waratahs v Otago Highlanders, Sydney (0840) Bulls v Sharks, Pretoria (1700) March 19 Japan v Melbourne Rebels, Tokyo (0415) Crusaders v Kings, Christchurch (0635) Queensland Reds v Auckland Blues, Brisbane (0840) Lions v Cheetahs, Johannesburg (1505) Stormers v ACT Brumbies, Cape Town (1710) Argentina v waikato Chiefs, TBC (TBC) - - Round 5 (Easter weekend) March 25 Wellington Hurricanes v Kings, TBC (0635) March 26 Waikato Chiefs v Western Force, TBC (0635) Melbourne Rebels v Otago Highlanders, Melbourne (0840) Japan v Bulls, Singapore (1050) Cheetahs v ACT Brumbies, Bloemfontein (1300) Sharks v Crusaders, Durban (1505) Argentina v Stormers, TBC (TBC) March 27 Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, Brisbane (0505) Bye: Auckland Blues, Lions - - Round 6 April 1 Otago Highlanders v Western Force, Dunedin (0635) Lions v Canterbury Crusaders, Johannesburg (1700) April 2 Auckland Blues v Argentina, Albany (0635) ACT Brumbies v Waikato Chiefs, Canberra (0840) Bullsv Chetahs, Pretoria (1710) April 3 NSW Waraths v Melbourne Rebels, Sydney (0605) Bye: Wellington Hurricanes, Queensland Reds, Sharks, Stormers - - Round 7 April 8 Waikato Chiefs v Auckland Blues, TBC (0735) Western Force v Crusaders, Perth (1100) Stormers v Japan, Cape Town (1700) April 9 Wellington Hurricanes v Argentina, TBC (0735) Queensland Reds v Otago Highlanders, Brisbane (0940) Sharks v Lions, Durban (1505) Kings v Bulls, Port Elizabeth (1710) Bye: ACT Brumbies, Cheetahs, Melbourne Rebels, NSW Waratahs - - Round 8 April 15 Crusaders v Argentina, Christchurch (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Hurricanes, Melbourne (0940) Cheetahs v Japan, Bloemfontein (1700) April 16 Auckland Blues v Sharks, Auckland (0735) NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies, Sydney(0940) Bulls v Queensland Reds, Pretoria (1505) Lions v Stormers, Johannesburg (1710) Bye: Waikato Chiefs, Western Force, Otago Highlanders, Kings - - Round 9 April 22 Otago Highlanders v Sharks, TBC (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Cheetahs, Melbourne (0940) April 23 Japan v Argentina, Tokyo (0515) Wellington Hurricanes v Waikato Chiefs, TBC (0735) Western Force v NSW Waratahs, Perth (0940) Stormers v Queensland Reds, Cape Town (1300) Kings v Lions, Port Elizabeth (1505) April 24 ACT Brumbies v Crusaders, Canberra (0605) Bye: Auckland Blues, Bulls - - Round 10 April 29 Waikato Chiefs v Sharks, TBC (0735) Western Force v Bulls (1105) April 30 Otago Highlanders v ACT Brumbies, TBC (0515) Queensland Reds v Cheetahs, Brisbane (0940) Lions v Wellington Hurricanes, Johannesburg (1505) Stormers v NSW Waratahs, Cape Town (1710) Argentina v Kings, TBC (TBC) Bye: Canterbury Crusaders, Japan - - Round 11 May 6 Crusaders v Queensland Reds, Christchurch (0735) ACT Brumbies v Bulls, Canberra (0940) May 7 Japan v Western Force, Tokyo (0515) Waikato Chiefs v Otago Highlanders, TBC (0735) NSW Waratahs v Cheetahs, Sydney (0940) Sharks v Wellington Hurricanes, Durban (1300) Kings v Auckland Blues, Port Elizabeth (1505) Bye: Argentina, Lions, Melbourne Rebels, Stormers - - Round 12 May 13 Otago Highlanders v Crusaders, TBC (0735) Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, Melbourne (0940) May 14 Wellington Hurricanes v Queensland Reds, TBC (0530) NSW Waratahs v Bulls, Sydney (0940) Japan v Stormers, Tokyo (1145) Cheetahs v Kings, Bloemfontein (1505) Lions v Auckland Blues, Johannesburg (1710) Argentina v Sharks, TBC (TBC) Bye: Waikato Chiefs, Western Force - - Round 13 May 20 Crusaders v NSW Waratahs, Christchurch (0735) May 21 Queensland Reds v Japan, Brisbane (0505) Waikato Chiefs v Rebels, TBC (0735) Western Force v Auckland Blues, Perth (0940) Lions v Argentina, Johannesburg (1300) Sharks v Kings, Cape Town (1505) Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1710) Bye: ACT Brumbies, Cheetahs, Otago Highlanders, Wellington Hurricanes - - Round 14 May 27 Wellington Hurricanes, v Otago Highlanders, TBC (0735) NSW Waratahs, v Waikato Chiefs, Sydney (0940) Kings v Argentina, Port Elizabeth (1700) May 28 Auckland Blues v Crusaders, Auckland (0735) ACT Brumbies v Japan, Canberra (0940) Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1300) Bulls v Lions, Pretoria (1505) May 29 Melbourne Rebels v Western Force, Melbourne (0605) Bye: Queensland Reds, Sharks - - Round 15 July 1 Waikato Chiefs v Crusaders, TBC (0735) ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds, Canberra (0940) July 2 Japan v NSW Waratahs, Tokyo (0515) Wellington Hurricanes v Auckland Blues, TBC (0735) Melbourne Rebels v Stormers, Melbourne (0940) Cheetahs v Western Force, Bloemfontein (1300) Kings v Highlanders, Port Elizabeth (1505) Lions v Sharks, Johannesburg (1710) Argentina v Bulls, TBC (TBC) - - Round 16 July 8 Auckland Blues v ACT Brumbies, Auckland (0735) Queensland Reds v Waikato Chiefs, Brisbane (0940) Lions v Kings, Johanneburg (1700) July 9 Crusaders v Melbourne Rebels, Christchurch (0735) NSW Waratahs v Wellington Hurricanes, Sydney (0940) Western Force v Stormers, Perth (1145) Bulls v Japan, Pretoria (1505) Sharks v Cheetahs, Durban (1710) Argentina v Otago Highlanders, TBC (TBC) - - Round 17 July 15 Auckland Blues v NSW Waratahs, Auckland (0735) Queensland Reds v Melbourne Rebels, Brisbane (0940) Sharks v Japan, Durban (1700) July 16 Crusaders v Wellington Hurricanes, Christchurch (0515) Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, TBC (0735) ACT Brumbies, Western Force, Canberra (0940) Stormers v Kings, Cape Town (1505) Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (1710) Argentina v Lions, TBC (TBC) - - Playoffs round July 22 & 23 - - Semi-finals July 29 & 30 - - Final Aug 6 - - - - * correct as at Sept. 28, 2015 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)
WELLINGTON, April 2 The Waikato Chiefs will be without co-captain Sam Cane for at least part of their three-week tour after the All Blacks flanker suffered concussion during the Super Rugby win over the Bulls in Hamilton on Saturday.