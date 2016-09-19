UPDATE 2-Rugby-England's Jones changes explanation for black eye
* Says it was bathroom fall, or training 'hit' (Adds further quotes, background)
WELLINGTON, Sept 20 Super Rugby fixtures for 2017 (kickoff times GMT):
Week 1 Feb 23 Melbourne Rebels v Auckland Blues, Melbourne (0805) Feb 24 Otago Highlanders v Waikato Chiefs, TBC (0635)
Queensland Reds v Sharks, Brisbane (0900) Feb 25 Sunwolves v Wellington Hurricanes, Tokyo (0415)
Canterbury Crusaders v ACT Brumbies, Christchurch (0635)
NSW Waratahs v Western Force, Sydney (0845)
Cheetahs v Lions, Bloemfontein, (TBC)
Stormers v Bulls, Cape Town (TBC)
Kings v Jaguares, Port Elizabeth (TBC)
Week 2 March 2 Western Force v Queenland Reds, Perth (1030) March 3 Waikato Chiefs v Auckland Blues, TBC (0635) March 4 Wellington Hurricanes v Melbourne Rebels, TBC (0415)
Otago Highlanders v Canterbury Crusaders, TBC (0635)
ACT Brumbies v Sharks, Canberra (0845)
Sunwolves v Kings, Singapore (1055)
Lions v NSW Waratahs, Johannesburg (TBC)
Cheetahs v Bulls, Bloemfontein (TBC)
Stormers v Jaguares, Cape Town (TBC)
Week 3 March 10 Waikato Chiefs v Wellington Hurricanes, TBC (0635)
ACT Brumbies v Western Force, Canberra (0845)
Sharks v NSW Waratahs, Durban (1700) March 11 Auckland Blues v Otago Highlanders, TBC (0635)
Queensland Reds v Canterbury Crusaders, Brisbane (0845)
Kings v Stormers, Port Elizabeth (1515)
Cheetahs v Sunwolves, Bloemfontein (1730)
Jaguares v Lions, Buenos Aires (TBC) Bye: Bulls, Melbourne Rebels
Week 4 March 17 Canterbury Crusaders v Auckland Blues, Christchurch (0635)
Melbourne Rebels v Waikato Chiefs, Melbourne (0845)
Bulls v Sunwolves, Pretoria (1700) March 18 Wellington Hurricanes v Otago Highlanders, TBC (0635)
NSW Waratahs v ACT Brumbies, Sydney (0845)
Lions v Queensland Reds, Johannesburg (1515)
Sharks v Kings, Durban (1730)
Jaguares v Cheetahs, Buenos Aires (TBC) Bye: Western Force, Stormers
Week 5 March 24 Canterbury Crusaders v Western Force, Christchurch (0635)
Melbourne Rebels v NSW Waratahs, Melbourne (0845) March 25 Auckland Blues v Bulls, TBC (0635)
ACT Brumbies v Otago Highlanders, Canberra (0845)
Sunwolves v Stormers, Singapore (1055)
Kings v Lions, Port Elizabeth (1305)
Cheetahs v Sharks, Bloemfontein (1515)
Jaguares v Queensland Reds, Buenos Aires (2140) Bye: Waikato Chiefs, Wellington Hurricanes
Week 6 March 31 Otago Highlanders v Melbourne Rebels, TBC (0635) April 1 Auckland Blues v Western Force, TBC (0415)
Waikato Chiefs v Bulls, TBC (0635)
Queensland Reds v Wellington Hurricanes, Brisbane (0845)
Stormers v Cheetahs, Cape Town (1305)
Lions v Sharks, johannesburg (1515) April 2 NSW Waratahs v Canterbury Crusaders, Sydney (0605) Bye: ACT Brumbies, Jaguares, Kings, Sunwolves
Week 7 April 7 Wellington Hurricanes v NSW Waratahs, TBC (0735) April 8 Sunwolves v Bulls, Tokyo (0515)
Otago Highlanders v Auckland Blues, TBC (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Queensland Reds, Canberra (0945)
Sharks v Jaguares, Durban (1305)
Stormers v Waikato Chiefs, Cape Town (1515) April 9 Western Force v Kings, Perth (0605) Bye: Cheetahs, Canterbury Crusaders, Lions, Melbourne Rebels
Week 8 April 14 Canterbury Crusaders v Sunwolves, Christchurch (0735) April 15 Queensland Reds v Kings, Brisbane (0505)
Auckland Blues v Wellington Hurricanes, TBC (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v ACT Brumbies, Melbourne (0945)
Cheetahs v Waikato Chiefs, Bloemfontein (1305)
Stormers v Lions, Cape Town (1515)
Bulls v Jaguares, Pretoria (1730) Bye: Western Force, Otago Highlanders, Sharks, NSW Waratahs
Week 9 April 21 Wellington Hurricanes v ACT Brumbies, TBC (0735)
Lions v Jaguares, Johannesburg (1800) April 22 Otago Highlanders v Sunwolves, TBC (0515)
Canterbury Crusaders v Stormers, Christchurch (0735)
NSW Waratahs v Kings, Sydney (0945)
Western Force v Chiefs, Perth (1155)
Bulls v Cheetahs, Pretoria (1515)
Sharks v Melbourne Rebels, Durban (1730) Bye: Auckland Blues, Queensland Reds
Week 10 April 28 Otago Highlanders v Stormers, TBC (0735) April 29 Waikato Chiefs v Sunwolves, TBC (0735)
Queensland Reds v NSW Waratahs, Brisbane (0945)
Western Force v Lions, Perth (1155)
Cheetahs v Canterbury Crusaders, Bloemfontein (1515)
Kings v Melbourne Rebels, Port Elizabeth (1730)
Jaguares v Sharks, Buenos Aires (TBC) April 30 ACT Brumbies v Auckland Blues, Canberra (0605) Bye: Bulls, Wellington Hurricanes
Week 11 May 5 Wellington Hurricanes v Stormers, TBC, (0735)
Cheetahs v Otago Highlanders, Bloemfontein (1700) May 6 Melbourne Rebels v Lions, Melbourne (0500)
Waikato Chiefs v Queensland Reds, TBC (0735)
NSW Waratahs v Auckland Blues, Sydney (0945)
Sharks v Western Force, Durban (1305)
Bulls v Canterbury Crusaders, Pretoria (1515)
Jaguares v Sunwolves, Buenos Aires (2140) Bye: ACT Brumbies, Kings
Week 12 May 12 Auckland Blues v Cheetahs, TBC (0735)
ACT Brumbies v Lions, Canberra (0945) May 13 Canterbury Crusaders v Wellington Hurricanes, Christchurch (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Queensland Reds, Melbourne (0945)
Bulls v Otago Highlanders, Pretoria (1305)
Kings v Sharks, Port Elizabeth (1515)
Jaguares v Western Force, Buenos Aires (2140) Bye: Waikato Chiefs, Stormers, Sunwolves, NSW Waratahs
Week 13 May 19 Waikato Chiefs v Canterbury Crusaders, TBC (0735)
Stormers v Auckland Blues, Cape Town (1700) May 20 Wellington Hurricanes v Cheetahs, TBC (0735)
Western Force v Otago Highlanders, Perth (0945)
Sunwolves v Sharks, Singapore (1155)
Kings v ACT Brumbies, Port Elizabeth (1305)
Lions v Bulls, Johannesburg (1515) May 21 NSW Waratahs v Melbourne Rebels, Sydney (0605)
Bye: Jaguares, Queensland Reds
Week 14 May 26 Auckland Blues v Waikato Chiefs, TBC (0735)
Queensland Reds v Western Force, Brisbane (0945) May 27 Sunwolves v Cheetahs, Tokyo (0515)
Otago Highlanders v NSW Waratahs, TBC (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Canterbury Crusaders, Melbourne (0945)
Bulls v Wellington Hurricanes, Pretoria (1305)
Sharks v Stormers, Durban (1515)
Jaguares v ACT Brumbies, Buenos Aires (2140) May 28 Lions v Kings, Johannesburg (1230)
Week 15 (Australian & NZ conference teams only) June 2 Auckland Blues v Queensland Reds, TBC (0735) June 3 Canterbury Crusaders v Otago Highlanders, Christchurch (0235)
Waikato Chiefs v NSW Waratahs, TBC (0505)
ACT Brumbies v Melbourne Rebels, Canberra (0945)
Western Force v Wellington Hurricanes, Perth (1155)
Week 16 (NZ conference teams only) June 9 Wellington Hurricanes v Waikato Chiefs, TBC (0735) Bye: Auckland Blues, Canterbury Crusaders, Otago Highlanders
Week 17 (South African conference teams only) June 30 Jaguares v Kings, Buenos Aires (1805) July 1 Lions v Sunwolves, Johannesburg (1230)
Cheetahs v Stormers, Bloemfontein (1305)
Sharks v Bulls, Durban (1515)
Week 18 (Australian and South African conference teams only) July 7 Queensland Reds v ACT Brumbies, Brisbane (0945)
Western Force v Melbourne Rebels, Perth (1155) July 8 NSW Waratahs v Jaguares, Sydney (0735)
Bulls v Kings, Pretoria (1515)
Stormers v Sunwolves, Cape Town (1730) Bye: Cheetahs, Lions, Sharks
Week 19 July 14 Otago Highlanders v Queensland Reds, TBC (0735)
Melbourne Rebels v Jaguares, Melbourne (0945)
Kings v Cheetahs, Port Elizabeth (1700) July 15 Sunwolves v Auckland Blues, Tokyo (0305)
Waikato Chiefs v ACT Brumbies (0515)
Wellington Hurricanes v Canterbury Crusaders, TBC (0735)
Western Force v NSW Waratahs, Perth (1155)
Sharks v Lions, Durban (1515)
Bulls v Stormers, Pretoria (1730)
Quarter-finals July 21 & 22
Semi-finals July 28 & 29
Final Aug 5 (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
