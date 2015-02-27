(Repeats fixing headline)

Feb 27 The Wellington Hurricanes maintained their perfect start to the Super rugby season with a 42-13 demolition of the Western Force on Friday.

The season has only just started but the Hurricanes are already looking like real contenders for the title.

They have won their first three games, all away from home, the first two in South Africa and now in Australia. They will head back home to New Zealand as the early competition leaders and with the bye next week.

Friday's win over the Force was their best yet. They ran in five tries to earn a bonus point and only gave up one touchdown, which came from a chargedown right at the end.

Cory Jane and Mark Abbott scored in the first half then Victor Vito, Julian Savea and James Marshall each crossed over in the second half.

"We were chuffed to get five points," Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said.

"We probably felt we left three or four tries out there as well. It certainly wasn't perfect, but it's a step up, particularly our attack."

The Force, who have lost their last two games after upsetting the defending champions, the NSW Waratahs in the opening round, got a late consolation try from Mitchell Scott.

(Reporting by Julian Linden in Singapore, editing by Pritha Sarkar)