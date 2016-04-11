MELBOURNE, April 11 Western Force prop Pek Cowan will be sidelined for at least six weeks with a broken arm in the latest injury blow to hit Perth's ailing Super Rugby side, local media reported on Monday.

The former Wallaby broke his lower left arm in a tackle during the first half of their 20-19 home loss to the Canterbury Crusaders.

The 29-year-old joins a lengthy Force injury list that also includes Jono Lance, Luke Burton, Chris Alcock and Marcel Brache.

Wallabies hooker Nathan Charles is also in doubt for Force's next match against New South Wales Waratahs following this weekend's bye.

The Force are riding a five-match losing streak and sit bottom of the Australasian group, their hopes of a maiden appearance in the playoffs of the southern hemisphere championship all but gone before the midpoint of the season.

