April 11 The Cheetahs ended a five-match losing streak in Super rugby with a hard-fought win 24-15 win over the Force in Perth on Saturday.

The South Africans scored 16 unanswered points after trailing 15-8 early in the second half to chalk up just their third win of the season while the Force crashed to a seventh successive loss.

Cheetahs winger Raymond Rhule opened the scoring with a try in the sixth minute but the Western Australians quickly got back on terms when Luke Morahan crossed.

The Force led 10-8 at halftime and extended their advantage just after the re-start when Chris Alcock scored off the back of a rolling maul.

But the Cheetahs controlled the rest of the game.

Flyhalf Joe Pietersen, who kicked three penalties, a conversion and a drop goal for a personal haul of 14 points, kept the scoreboard ticking along for the visitors.

Flanker Heinrich Brussow sealed the Cheetahs' win with his team's second touchdown 13 minutes from time. (Writing by Julian Linden in Singapore, editing by Ed Osmond)