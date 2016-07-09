July 10 Former Wallabies prop Pek Cowan and outside back Dane Haylett-Petty have been stripped of their leadership roles with the Western Force and fined A$5000 after discipline breaches last week in South Africa, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) has said.

Cowan and Haylett-Petty, who made his Wallabies debut in the test series last month against England, were found guilty of breaches of the ARU's code of conduct in separate incidents last week when the team played the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

The ARU said Haylett-Petty had been found guilty of urinating in a public place, while Cowan gained "unauthorised access to a team vehicle" after he missed a team curfew.

Local media had reported that the ARU's Integrity Unit was investigating the Force for incidents in Bloemfontein, including a scuffle between players that escalated and damaged a hotel vase, which Haylett-Petty paid for.

"The club took action against both players for breaching its leadership standards and we support this decision," the ARU said in a statement on Sunday.

New Zealand-born Cowan had assumed the captaincy of the struggling Perth-based side after Matt Hodgson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. Haylett-Petty was the team's vice-captain.

Both played in Saturday's 22-3 loss to the Stormers in Perth.

The Force, who sacked coach Michael Foley last month and were bailed out by the ARU this year, are bottom of the Australian group having won two matches this season.

The side have managed to accumulate a winning record in just two of their 11 seasons.

They finish their season next Saturday in Canberra against the ACT Brumbies, who lead the Australian conference on 39 points, the same as the New South Wales Waratahs. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)