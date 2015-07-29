SYDNEY, July 29 Former South Africa flyhalf Peter Grant has agreed to join Western Force for the next two seasons and is looking forward to playing a mentoring role with the young backline at the Super Rugby strugglers.

Grant, 30, played 104 Super Rugby matches and scored 866 points for the Cape Town-based Stormers and will move to Perth after spells in Japan and France's Top 14 with La Rochelle.

Coach Michael Foley has already recruited seven-cap Wallabies centre Ben Tapuai and fullback Jono Lance to bolster his talented but inexperienced backline.

"Most importantly (Peter) brings calmness in decision making, an eagerness to take the defence on when we attack and a consistency in goal kicking," Foley said in a news release.

"One of Peter's key tasks will be to mentor and develop our young flyhalves, as well as the other young players within our backline."

Grant won the last of his five Springbok caps against Australia in Perth in 2008 and will join his parents and two uncles in the large South African expatriate community in the city.

"I feel like I have a lot to offer to the younger players, especially playing a mentoring role," he said.

"Giving them a little bit of advice here and there, which is similar to what players did for me in my career."

The Force finished 15th and last in the Super Rugby standings last season with just three wins from 16 matches. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Amlan Chakraborty)