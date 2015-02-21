WELLINGTON Feb 21 The Canterbury Crusaders withstood a late fightback to beat the Otago Highlanders 26-20 on Saturday and register their first win of the Super rugby season.

The Crusaders, who suffered shock loss at home to the Melbourne Rebels in last week's opening round, showed better form on the road.

The visitors scored two tries in the first half, through Scott Barrett and Johnny McNichol, to lead 20-7 at the break after Aaron Smith had given the Highlanders an early lead with the first touchdown.

The Crusaders extended their lead to 23-7 with a penalty from Colin Slade in the 51st minute but spent the last half an hour on the back foot as the Highlanders took control of the New Zealand south island derby.

Malakai Fekitoa barged over on the hour and Lima Sopoaga booted a penalty eight minutes from time to give the home side a chance of snatching victory before a late penalty from Slade gave the Crusaders the breathing space needed to record the win.

"It was a true southern derby and we're very happy to come away with the points at the end," Canterbury captain Matt Todd said in a televised interview.

"There's still plenty to work on but it's a good step from last week."

The Highlanders, who had the bye in the first round, collected a bonus point for losing by less than seven when Sopoaga landed a angled penalty after the siren.

"We were a bit rusty first up... so we've got a few things to work on," Highlanders skipper Ben Smith said. "But we got a point and you need every point you can get in this competition."