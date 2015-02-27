Feb 27 The Otago Highlanders racked up their first win of the Super 15 rugby season on Friday, beating the Queensland Reds 20-13 in a hard-fought match in Dunedin.

Neither side scored a try in a tight first half, which the Highlanders led 9-3 after three penalties from Marty Banks.

The Highlanders, who were beaten at home by the Canterbury Crusaders last week, only seized control of the match when Waisake Naholo crashed over for a try 12 minutes from time.

"I was proud of the way we closed it out," Highlanders captain Ben Smith said. "It was a hard match so it was good to get away with the win."

The Reds abandoned their traditional conservative approach for a more attacking style, led by flyhalf James O'Connor, who made his return to Super rugby after spending the last two seasons in Europe.

The Reds took the lead in the second half when Jake Schatz scored off a long break from Will Genia but the Australians needed a last-minute penalty from O'Connor to salvage a bonus point for losing by seven.

"They tested us, we knew it was going to be a quick game and we knew that the team that played better was going to win," O'Connor said.

"Unfortunately, we didn't execute."