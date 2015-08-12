WELLINGTON Aug 13 The Super Rugby champion Otago Highlanders are set to take on European Cup holders Toulon in Hong Kong early next year.

The match, which is an agreement in principle at this stage, would be played on Feb. 6, shortly before the 2016 Super Rugby season begins.

It would also coincide with the first weekend of the 2016 Six Nations Championship.

"It's a significant opportunity and it would be the first time the Highlanders have matched up against a European side," general manager Roger Clark said in a statement on Thursday.

"It's fair to say the coaching group are excited by the prospect. While there are still a number of operational and compliance issues to work through we do have agreement in principle."

The Highlanders captured their first Super Rugby title in July, beating the Wellington Hurricanes 21-14, while Toulon won their third successive European title with a 24-18 victory over Clermont Auvergne in May.

Plans for similar matches between the southern and northern hemisphere club champions over the last two years have fallen through. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury, editing by Tony Jimenez)