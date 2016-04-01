April 1 Replacement Jason Emery scored a late try to give an error-ridden Otago Highlanders a 32-20 victory in a bruising encounter against the Western Force in Dunedin on Friday.

Both sides suffered serious injuries with Highlanders' prop Brendon Edmonds replaced in the third minute following an ankle injury, while Force flanker Angus Cottrell was carried off on a stretcher in the 61st.

Force locks Ross Haylett-Petty and Adam Coleman also had concussion checks after a sickening head clash when they were attempting to tackle All Blacks centre Malakai Fekitoa.

Highlanders captain Ben Smith also failed a concussion test, while Edmonds' replacement Daniel Lienert-Brown was checked in the first half, which resulted in non-contested scrums until he returned.

Despite some of the intensity of the collisions, the Force again failed to sustain their performance for the entire match, though at least they did not succumb like they had in their three previous games.

They have proved competitive in the first half of their previous three matches, before getting taken apart in the second, losing 31-14 to the ACT Brumbies, 41-6 to the Wellington Hurricanes and then 53-10 to the Waikato Chiefs last week.

The Perth-based side raced out to a 14-0 lead after 11 minutes with tries to fullback Dane Haylett-Petty and number eight Ben McCalman, which were both converted by Peter Grant.

The home side were sloppy for much of the game with the ball in hand as they attempted to play at a fast tempo and keep it alive at all costs.

It was their ability to counter-attack from deep, however, that allowed them to sneak to victory with winger Patrick Osborne and Dan Prior finishing off sweeping movements in the first half to leave the score locked at 14-14 at halftime.

Grant and Hayden Parker traded early second half penalties before Matt Faddes finished off a scintillating break from Aaron Smith to give the Highlanders a lead they never relinquished.

Grant and Parker again slotted penalties before Osborne set up Emery's try in the final five minutes after the Highlanders had pounced on a loose ball at halfway, which replacement flyhalf Marty Banks converted. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Patrick Johnston)