WELLINGTON May 14 One-test loose forward Luke Whitelock has moved back into All Blacks contention after a strong performance in the Otago Highlanders' Super Rugby win over the Canterbury Crusaders, according to coach Jamie Joseph.

Whitelock, the younger brother of twice World Cup-winning lock Sam, made his sole appearance for the All Blacks off the bench against Japan in 2013.

The 25-year-old, who played for the Crusaders from 2012-15 before shifting south to Dunedin this year, made nine crunching tackles and helped nullify his former team's attack after the first quarter of the 34-26 win.

"A guy like Luke Whitelock has already played for the All Blacks once so there has obviously always been that potential," Joseph said in comments published by Fairfax Media on Saturday.

"But I guess he's just realising it here, it's a different environment.

"He played very well. Defensively he was courageous but also very accurate."

The defending champions suffered a mini-slump with successive one-point losses a month ago but have shaken that off with wins against the ACT Brumbies, Waikato Chiefs and Crusaders.

"You don't beat the Crusaders and score five tries without being good," Joseph said.

"I'm really proud of the team, we were under a lot of pressure for about 20 minutes. There was a little bit of luck but I guess the resilience is what I am proud of.

"There were moments there where a lesser team would have bowed, particularly against the Crusaders who are littered with All Blacks.

"But once we were able to absorb the pressure it didn't dent our confidence." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)