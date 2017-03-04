March 4 Seta Tamanivalu scored a 78th minute try as the Canterbury Crusaders fought back from a 21-point deficit to clinch a tense 30-27 victory over the Otago Highlanders in their Super Rugby clash in Dunedin on Saturday.

The visitors trailed 27-6 early in the second half before their pack seized control of the game and they were awarded a penalty try before fullback David Havili, number eight Whetu Douglas and winger Tamanivalu all touched down to seal the win.

Mitch Hunt slotted two early penalties.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo's pace was used to its full extent to score two tries and set up another for Gareth Evans, while flyhalf Lima Sopoaga slotted three conversions and two penalties for the Highlanders.

The home side took early control with Naholo contributing to two first-half tries, the right winger steaming onto a long lineout throw from hooker Liam Coltman before offloading to replacement flanker Evans to touch down.

The winger's first try came from another set piece when he picked up a clever kick from scrumhalf Aaron Smith that sat up and allowed him to cross untouched as the home side extended their lead to 17-6 at the break.

Sopoaga slotted a second penalty to give the Highlanders a 20-6 lead before the 25-year-old Naholo finished off a chip-and-chase move from a scrum on halfway after he had been put into space by Malakai Fekitoa.

The Crusaders, however, dominated the final 30 minutes with captain Sam Whitelock choosing to take attacking scrums rather than shots at goal as the home side were penalised time and again by referee Paul Williams.

The official, however, eventually lost patience and awarded the Crusaders a penalty scrum worth seven points as the Highlanders pack disintegrated.

Havili's try was also courtesy of a dominant scrum as he was put into space on the blindside and when Fekitoa was sin-binned for dangerous contact with the fullback in the air, the visitors had all the momentum.

Douglas crossed after some sustained buildup before Tamanivalu sealed the pulsating victory soon after. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)