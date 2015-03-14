March 14 All Blacks Malakai Fekitoa and Ben Smith produced two pieces of individual brilliance while their Otago Highlanders team mates defence was outstanding to record a 26-19 victory over the New South Wales Waratahs in Dunedin on Saturday.

Fekitoa shut down the Super Rugby champions' backline and contributed to Waisake Naholo's try, while fullback Smith burst through a gap and crashed over for a try that gave the Highlanders breathing room after halftime.

Loose forwards Elliott Dixon and Nasi Manu were also prevalent in upsetting the Waratahs' attacking rhythm at the breakdown in a superb defensive effort.

The Waratahs had scored two well-worked tries from set play to take a 12-0 lead with scrumhalf Nick Phipps finishing off a break from captain Michael Hooper following a line out, while centre Matt Carraro scored from an attacking scrum.

The Highlanders, who had not been in the game in the first 20 minutes, took advantage of Sekope Kepu's yellow card by getting more territory and then scoring a try to lock Tom Franklin.

They took the lead when centre Fekitoa stripped Israel Folau of the ball in a spot tackle and fed to winger Naholo, who beat two cover defenders in a 60-metre dash to the line to give his side a 14-12 halftime lead.

Smith then burst over from a flat pass by flyhalf Lima Sopoaga in the 43rd minute to give them a 21-12 lead before winger Patrick Osbourne exploited a mismatch in midfield and crossed four minutes later.

Waratahs replacement Stephen Hoiles scored a try with less than three minutes remaining after a superb counter-attack from Folau and while Bernard Foley added his second conversion, the Highlanders held on for their third win of the season. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by John O'Brien)